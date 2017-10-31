Sue Birch — change agent, one of guv’s earliest picks — moves on

Author: Dan Njegomir - October 31, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

The Hickenlooper cabinet member credited by the governor with having “ushered Colorado through incredible changes to our health care system” stepped down this week to take a similar job in Washington’s state government. The office of Gov. John Hickenlooper announced Monday that Sue Birch, executive director of the state Department of Health Care Policy and Financing will take over the Washington State Health Care Authority.

Hick lauded Birch’s contributions in the announcement:

“With her guidance, we’ve expanded coverage for all Coloradans, streamlined services and worked to contain costs. She has been an integral part of my Cabinet and will be missed.”

The announcement also notes:

Under Birch’s leadership, Colorado has consistently ranked among the top states in health system performance and long-term services and supports on various national scorecards.

A onetime public health nurse, Birch has led the department commonly known as “HickPuff” since 2011 and was one of the governor’s earliest cabinet appointees.

(By the way, the “Hick” in HickPuff has nothing to do with the governor’s name; it’s an attempt to breathe life into the acronym HCPF. You knew that, of course.)

You can read more about Birch’s tenure at HCPF here via the governor’s website.