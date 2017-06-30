Straight outta #copolitics: Sit-in at the senator’s comes to an end

ALERT: DENVER POLICE MOVING TO ARREST PROTESTERS WITH DISABILITIES IN CORY GARDNER’S OFFICE https://t.co/kRUWvs6C28 #copolitics #cosen — ProgressNowCO (@ProgressNowCO) June 30, 2017

I am watching police cuff and drag out peaceful protesters with disabilities from @sencorygardner‘s office. Unforgettable. #copolitics — Alan Franklin (@alanfranklin) June 30, 2017

“Rather go to jail than to die without Medicaid,” protesters shout at @Sen.CoryGardner ‘s office https://t.co/jXlgSCIMRi #copolitics — Lee Ann Colacioppo (@LAColacioppo) June 30, 2017

We’re better than this. Not fair to makes cops do this. Pathetic to treat disabled Americans this way. Negotiate it out. #copolitics https://t.co/D72PrAV7ie — Dave Perry (@EditorDavePerry) June 30, 2017

Couldn’t agree more. All of these protestors should have been arrested 2 days ago at the close of business.#copolitics #coleg #MAGA #GOP https://t.co/QYwRTyFcwX — GeorgeAthanasopoulos (@gjathanas) June 30, 2017

.@SenCoryGardner why was it so impossible to talk face to face to your own constituents scared about losing their health care? #copolitics — Laura Chapin (@LauraChapin) June 30, 2017

Their Healthcare was never in danger of loss. They were played by #elite #Progressives to further their own cause. #copolitics #cosen #cogov — Gene Young (@firefighterCOL) June 30, 2017

@SenCoryGardner–wouldn’t it be better to meet with the ADAPT protesters than to have them arrested? #copolitics — RepDaveYoung (@RepDaveYoung) June 30, 2017

.@SenCoryGardner‘s office says he met face-to-face with this group this year. And that his staff has had 16 meetings with them. #copolitics https://t.co/fkRC4jVOxf — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) June 30, 2017