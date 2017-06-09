Straight outta #copolitics: Left, right see it the same way on forfeiture reform

Waiting for HB17-1313’s fate like: #copolitics #coleg pic.twitter.com/mVdjBbVpgw
— Alan Franklin (@alanfranklin) June 9, 2017
He will not sign 1313 into law. The best you can hope for is Governor doing nothing. Becomes law without a veto or signature. PAR for course
— Steve Lebsock (@RepLebsock) June 9, 2017
NOW: @ColoSenGOP says civil asset forfeiture bill has been signed by the governor. @colo_politics has confirmed. #copolitics #coleg
— Peter Marcus (@MediaMarcus) June 9, 2017
— Leslie Herod (@leslieherod) June 9, 2017
WOOOOOOOOOOOOT! #copolitics #coleg https://t.co/NFnRIu0PMw
— Alan Franklin (@alanfranklin) June 9, 2017
Good job @hickforco! #copolitics https://t.co/iCOYCGRZTA
— Charles Buchanan (@CRobertBuchanan) June 9, 2017
Rep. Lebsock, he just signed it. #copolitics #coleg pic.twitter.com/FMSBcWyL0i
— Alan Franklin (@alanfranklin) June 9, 2017
Nice! Proud of Gov. today!
— Steve Lebsock (@RepLebsock) June 9, 2017
What a great way to end the week! #copolitics #coleg https://t.co/0sBMPFwpLe
— Alan Franklin (@alanfranklin) June 9, 2017
Congrats to @leslieherod, who sponsored HB17-1313 and put Democrats back on the right side of asset forfeiture reform. #copolitics #coleg
— Alan Franklin (@alanfranklin) June 9, 2017
Gov. has signed @leslieherod‘s #HB1313, civil asset forfeiture reform — a great step forward for basic fairness #coleg #copolitics
— COHouseDems (@COHouseDem) June 9, 2017
Thanks to @govofco for signing asset forfeiture reform! Innocent until proven guilty is the law of the land. #copolitics #coleg pic.twitter.com/uVSdHUtwxd
— ProgressNowCO (@ProgressNowCO) June 9, 2017
Thank you for signing 17-1313, @GovofCO #copolitics #win
— Richard Turnquist (@RichardDaleT) June 9, 2017
Yes, I’m even a little proud of @ColoSenGOP today. I’ll try not to make a habit of that. #copolitics #coleg https://t.co/DCWrn3nUup
— Alan Franklin (@alanfranklin) June 9, 2017
Thanks to 1000’s of Coloradans who sent emails and 100’s who made calls, @hickforco signed asset forfeiture reform. 🍾🍾🍾 #copolitics pic.twitter.com/NYw6qvHtur
— ACLU of Colorado (@ACLUofColorado) June 9, 2017
Thank you @hickforco. This was the right thing to do. Cheers all around from all political affiliations. #copolitics #cogov #coleg #copols https://t.co/eMHqaN6A1b
— Nicholas Morse (@NicMorseCO) June 9, 2017
A step in the right direction. @GovofCO chooses to uphold due process, transparency, and the rights of the individual! #CoPolitics https://t.co/cuYDpvqJ6H
— Michael Stapleton (@69MichaelS) June 9, 2017
Way to go, @leslieherod and @NevilleforCO! A win for Coloradans! #coleg #copolitics https://t.co/tskib0apxF
— Pres. Kvn J Grantham (@SenatorGrantham) June 9, 2017
