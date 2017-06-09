Straight outta #copolitics: Left, right see it the same way on forfeiture reform

He will not sign 1313 into law. The best you can hope for is Governor doing nothing. Becomes law without a veto or signature. PAR for course — Steve Lebsock (@RepLebsock) June 9, 2017

Nice! Proud of Gov. today! — Steve Lebsock (@RepLebsock) June 9, 2017

Congrats to @leslieherod, who sponsored HB17-1313 and put Democrats back on the right side of asset forfeiture reform. #copolitics #coleg — Alan Franklin (@alanfranklin) June 9, 2017

Gov. has signed @leslieherod‘s #HB1313, civil asset forfeiture reform — a great step forward for basic fairness #coleg #copolitics — COHouseDems (@COHouseDem) June 9, 2017

Thanks to @govofco for signing asset forfeiture reform! Innocent until proven guilty is the law of the land. #copolitics #coleg pic.twitter.com/uVSdHUtwxd — ProgressNowCO (@ProgressNowCO) June 9, 2017

Yes, I’m even a little proud of @ColoSenGOP today. I’ll try not to make a habit of that. #copolitics #coleg https://t.co/DCWrn3nUup — Alan Franklin (@alanfranklin) June 9, 2017

Thanks to 1000’s of Coloradans who sent emails and 100’s who made calls, @hickforco signed asset forfeiture reform. 🍾🍾🍾 #copolitics pic.twitter.com/NYw6qvHtur — ACLU of Colorado (@ACLUofColorado) June 9, 2017

A step in the right direction. @GovofCO chooses to uphold due process, transparency, and the rights of the individual! #CoPolitics https://t.co/cuYDpvqJ6H — Michael Stapleton (@69MichaelS) June 9, 2017