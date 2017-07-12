Straight outta #copolitics: Family feud

SB-267, #GrandBetrayal, is largest sellout of conservative values I’ve ever seen in #coleg Republicans. https://t.co/dcKN1sZUBR #copolitics
statewide ballot-box budgeting dilutes the power of rural interests. Rs representing rural districts recognized that
After 30 years I left the Republican Party and will never donate to them again until their values match mine
Post: Error in SB-267, #GrandBetrayal, costing RTD, zoo and museums more than $500,000 a month. https://t.co/MIKvWC1UNj #copolitics #coleg
Silly Democrats. Can’t do math. https://t.co/K9ghWeBqjc
Democrats?? Liberal Republicans sold out taxpayers. Dems can’t do math. @SenatorGrantham @JerrySonnenberg can’t do principle. #copolitics https://t.co/TCtteEgFt8
You sure are a sore loser, Caldara. I’d think with all your practice at it, you’d be more gracious in defeat. #COpolitics #COleg https://t.co/scDcKh2RUc
Fighting for taxpayers, not special interests, one sure loses a lot, but sleeps well. Voters will know which R’s betrayed them sb-267 #coleg
Because, you doofus, very few Coloradans share your Libertarian wet dreams & elected Rs have to answer to actual constituents #copolitics
You don’t think Rs should respect constituents enough to bring tax and debt increases to a vote of the public? This doofus does #copolitics.
Purity test advocacy from king of the “press stunt” who has a show nobody watches & a “think tank” that lacks brain-matter. #SMH #copolitics https://t.co/P7DFUUgqOW
fascinating that liberals like you @wtylersandberg come to the defense of Rs like @SenatorGrantham @JerrySonnenberg. Says it all #CoPolitics
Dude, your record makes the 2003 Detroit Tigers look good.
That doesn’t make me a liberal, but it does make you a loser.#COpolitics https://t.co/J1eXZmOOUo
Proud to lose when fighting for principle 😉
Majority of #coleg Rs voted NO on 267. If @SenatorGrantham is principled are they unprincipled?
Majority #coleg Republicans fighting 4 taxpayers. They voted 4 TABOR & against raising taxes, debt w/out vote of the people. #SB267 https://t.co/P08nnwBqPy
Proud to lose? If #COpolitics were truly a free market, you would never be put in charge of anything.#ToughButTrue #COleg https://t.co/yoHnrlQ1qU
Well then it’s good that your brand of cronyism is destroying the free market in Colo.
I’d gladly stack my record of victory for conservatives up against yours any day, @JonCaldara.
Can you say the same?#COpolitics #COleg
Yes, you are a winner!
And the taxpayers, TABOR, and the right to vote on tax increases under sb-267? Did they win?#copolitics
So You didn’t answer, are the majority of R’s who voted against 267 unprincipled? #copolitics
Of course they aren’t unprincipled. Big, complex policy choices bring on honest disagreement.#COpolitics #COleg https://t.co/vjNZrWyKlf
Fine answer. Just one more. On principle, should voters be asked before taxes or debt is raised?#copolitics
Charlatans like @JonCaldara refuse 2 acknowledge reasonable people can disagree w/o accusing the other of being the anti-Christ#COpolitics
Fine and accurate insult of me. On principle, should voters be asked before taxes or debt is raised? This charlatan thinks so. U?#copolitcs
There wasn’t a refund. Lundberg bill killed it.
And COPs don’t need to go to the ballot.
I know you and Doug Bruce disagree.#COpolitics https://t.co/cIyHRAToXc
Just like fees, huh. The #GrandBetrayal cost taxpayers $550M a yr. Smells like a tax increase. Foolishly thought #coleg Rs fought that crap.
So, in principle do you believe tax and debt increase should go to vote pf the people?
(yes 267 was Fees and COPs, Mr. Clinton) #copolitics
Funny to be called Bill Clinton by the Dick Morris of #COpolitics.
COPs don’t require a vote. Long-term debt & tax hikes do. #COleg
So, in principle do you believe tax and debt increase should go to vote of the people?
Not a trick question Tyler. #copolitics
Yes, Jon, for the 10th time. Long-term debt and tax hikes require a vote. That’s not up for debate. Your credibility is.#COpolitics #COleg
Oh I have no credibility. Unlike you I think Rs should treat COPs as long term debt, that it is, Hospital Fee as the tax it is. #copolitics
@JonCaldara @wtylersandberg The only honorable solution here is dueling paintball guns at 10 paces. #COpolitics #COleg
Nah. Honorable solution would have been public vote on SB-267. Now it will be Rs primaries.
Rs used to be party of taxpayers.#copolitics
