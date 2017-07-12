Straight outta #copolitics: Family feud

statewide ballot-box budgeting dilutes the power of rural interests. Rs representing rural districts recognized that — Eric (@ehaglund) July 12, 2017

After 30 years I left the Republican Party and will never donate to them again until their values match mine — Barry Land (@blgolfman) July 12, 2017

You sure are a sore loser, Caldara. I’d think with all your practice at it, you’d be more gracious in defeat. #COpolitics #COleg https://t.co/scDcKh2RUc — Tyler Sandberg (@wtylersandberg) July 12, 2017

Fighting for taxpayers, not special interests, one sure loses a lot, but sleeps well. Voters will know which R’s betrayed them sb-267 #coleg — Jon Caldara (@JonCaldara) July 12, 2017

Because, you doofus, very few Coloradans share your Libertarian wet dreams & elected Rs have to answer to actual constituents #copolitics — Eric (@ehaglund) July 12, 2017

You don’t think Rs should respect constituents enough to bring tax and debt increases to a vote of the public? This doofus does #copolitics. — Jon Caldara (@JonCaldara) July 12, 2017

Purity test advocacy from king of the “press stunt” who has a show nobody watches & a “think tank” that lacks brain-matter. #SMH #copolitics https://t.co/P7DFUUgqOW — Charles Buchanan (@CRobertBuchanan) July 12, 2017

fascinating that liberals like you @wtylersandberg come to the defense of Rs like @SenatorGrantham @JerrySonnenberg. Says it all #CoPolitics — Jon Caldara (@JonCaldara) July 12, 2017

Dude, your record makes the 2003 Detroit Tigers look good. That doesn’t make me a liberal, but it does make you a loser.#COpolitics https://t.co/J1eXZmOOUo — Tyler Sandberg (@wtylersandberg) July 12, 2017

Proud to lose when fighting for principle 😉

Majority of #coleg Rs voted NO on 267. If @SenatorGrantham is principled are they unprincipled? — Jon Caldara (@JonCaldara) July 12, 2017

Majority #coleg Republicans fighting 4 taxpayers. They voted 4 TABOR & against raising taxes, debt w/out vote of the people. #SB267 https://t.co/P08nnwBqPy — Amy Oliver Cooke (@AmyOliverShow) July 12, 2017

Proud to lose? If #COpolitics were truly a free market, you would never be put in charge of anything.#ToughButTrue #COleg https://t.co/yoHnrlQ1qU — Tyler Sandberg (@wtylersandberg) July 12, 2017

Well then it’s good that your brand of cronyism is destroying the free market in Colo. — Jon Caldara (@JonCaldara) July 12, 2017

I’d gladly stack my record of victory for conservatives up against yours any day, @JonCaldara. Can you say the same?#COpolitics #COleg — Tyler Sandberg (@wtylersandberg) July 12, 2017

Yes, you are a winner! And the taxpayers, TABOR, and the right to vote on tax increases under sb-267? Did they win?#copolitics — Jon Caldara (@JonCaldara) July 12, 2017

So You didn’t answer, are the majority of R’s who voted against 267 unprincipled? #copolitics — Jon Caldara (@JonCaldara) July 12, 2017

Of course they aren’t unprincipled. Big, complex policy choices bring on honest disagreement.#COpolitics #COleg https://t.co/vjNZrWyKlf — Tyler Sandberg (@wtylersandberg) July 12, 2017

Fine answer. Just one more. On principle, should voters be asked before taxes or debt is raised?#copolitics — Jon Caldara (@JonCaldara) July 12, 2017

Charlatans like @JonCaldara refuse 2 acknowledge reasonable people can disagree w/o accusing the other of being the anti-Christ#COpolitics — Tyler Sandberg (@wtylersandberg) July 12, 2017

Fine and accurate insult of me. On principle, should voters be asked before taxes or debt is raised? This charlatan thinks so. U?#copolitcs — Jon Caldara (@JonCaldara) July 12, 2017

There wasn’t a refund. Lundberg bill killed it. And COPs don’t need to go to the ballot. I know you and Doug Bruce disagree.#COpolitics https://t.co/cIyHRAToXc — Tyler Sandberg (@wtylersandberg) July 12, 2017

Just like fees, huh. The #GrandBetrayal cost taxpayers $550M a yr. Smells like a tax increase. Foolishly thought #coleg Rs fought that crap. — Jon Caldara (@JonCaldara) July 12, 2017

So, in principle do you believe tax and debt increase should go to vote pf the people? (yes 267 was Fees and COPs, Mr. Clinton) #copolitics — Jon Caldara (@JonCaldara) July 12, 2017

Funny to be called Bill Clinton by the Dick Morris of #COpolitics. COPs don’t require a vote. Long-term debt & tax hikes do. #COleg — Tyler Sandberg (@wtylersandberg) July 12, 2017

So, in principle do you believe tax and debt increase should go to vote of the people? Not a trick question Tyler. #copolitics — Jon Caldara (@JonCaldara) July 12, 2017

Yes, Jon, for the 10th time. Long-term debt and tax hikes require a vote. That’s not up for debate. Your credibility is.#COpolitics #COleg — Tyler Sandberg (@wtylersandberg) July 12, 2017

Oh I have no credibility. Unlike you I think Rs should treat COPs as long term debt, that it is, Hospital Fee as the tax it is. #copolitics — Jon Caldara (@JonCaldara) July 12, 2017

Nah. Honorable solution would have been public vote on SB-267. Now it will be Rs primaries. Rs used to be party of taxpayers.#copolitics — Jon Caldara (@JonCaldara) July 12, 2017