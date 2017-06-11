Staff picks: The 5 most important stories this week in Colorado Politics

This week’s Colorado political news touched on a little bit of everything, seemingly: a new state party, a career opportunity for a high court justice, shoddy construction and cops’ rewards for crime busting.

These are the Colorado Politics stories our staff thinks you’ll be hearing more about in the weeks, months and years to come:

5. Welcome to the party, Unitarians

Incremental though it may be, it’s always history when a new political party officially joins the fray. Colorado Politics’ All-Night Party has never made the cut. This week, however, the Unity Party of Colorado cleared the 1,000-member hurdle to be an officially sanctioned minor party in the state. Unity joints the Libertarian Party, the Green Party and the American Constitution Party. Maybe if Colorado Politics gets a band for the All-Night Party, we can get a thousand members.

4. Fix It Colorado won’t put it on the ballot

One of the few remaining groups still thinking about asking voters for a new tax to fund much-needed transportation projects in Colorado in November said this week they won’t do it this year. The coalition of contractors like their odds better in 2018. Meanwhile, the Independence Institute could still ask voters to force lawmakers to address major interstates in the existing state budget.

3. Hick sides with lawmakers on police disclosure

Gov. John Hickenlooper signed surprisingly controversial legislation to press law enforcement on publicly disclosing all the proceeds and assets they collect in civil cases. Law enforcement uniformly fought the bill, saying it was arbitrary and could endanger important sources of federal money they receive.

2. Supremes side with the builders

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled 5-2 that when a builder and a homeowners association sign a contract, the HOA members can’t vote to change it. The issue could have log legs in determining how construction defects deals are struck and enforced.

1. Colorado Justice Allison Eid nominated to federal bench

An 11-year member of the state’s highest court, Allison Eid would be the first woman to serve on the 10th U.S. Court of Appeals, which hears cases from Colorado and a bunch of other Western states. Whether it was a consolation nod or not, she still has to get through the U.S. Senate, and Sen. Michael Bennet of Denver could play a pivotal role.

