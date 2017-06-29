EDITORIAL: Stephen Jordan transformed Metro State and championed underserved students

In Stephen Jordan’s 12 years as president of Metropolitan State University of Denver, he’s shaken hands with more than 33,000 graduates. The figure accounts for almost 40 percent of the urban college’s graduates over the last 50 years, a testament to the growth and academic achievement that has occurred under Jordan’s watch.

As he prepared to retire this month — his last day is Friday — a new $60 million aerospace and engineering sciences building opened last week at Metro State.

The public-private partnership that built the student lab and corporate space is par for the course for Jordan, who championed that kind of innovation as a way of staving off cuts while building a foundation of academics.

