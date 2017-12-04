Steamboat Today: What's in a ski resort's name? - Colorado Politics

Author: The Steamboat Today Editorial Board - December 4, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

We were encouraged this week when David Perry, president and chief operating officer of the new company formed by the Henry Crown Family and KSL to acquire Steamboat Ski Resort and the other Intrawest resorts, said the new corporate name won’t swallow up the identity of the individual resorts.

We assume that residents of all of those Intrawest resort communities, including nearby Winter Park, were likely paying close attention. The same would apply to our new sibling mountain communities of Mammoth Mountain and Squaw Valley in California, and Deer Valley in Utah.

“It’s not going to be a public-facing brand,” Perry said. “You’re not going to pull into Steamboat and see a sign that says, ‘Welcome to Steamboat, part of the XYZ Company.’”

