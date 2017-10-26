   
Thursday, October 26, 2017
Colorado Editorials

Steamboat Today: Our view: Vote ‘yes’ on Referendum 2B

Author: The Steamboat Today Editorial Board - October 26, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

02fdcbd5414d41947fcbbc2293cc6b0b-1280x852.jpg
Trappers Lake, the second largest natural lake in Colorado behind Grand Lake, near Steamboat Springs sits on the edge of the 230,830-acres Flat Tops Wilderness Area in northwestern Colorado Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

This fall, Steamboat Springs voters are being asked to decide whether or not city council members continue to receive medical and dental health insurance benefits in return for their public service. This issue is Referendum 2B on the ballot, and we think the decision whether or not to approve the measure is a no-brainer.

Since 1990, Steamboat city council members have had the option to participate in the city’s medical and dental health insurance plan under the same terms and conditions as full-time city employees. By voting “yes” on this measure, citizens would be amending the city’s municipal code to make access to the city’s insurance plan an official part of a council member’s compensation.

Read more at Steamboat Today.

Post Views: 2

Related Articles

Colorado Editorials
October 26, 2017 The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board

The Pueblo Chieftain: Heaton makes the grade

Colorado Editorials
October 26, 2017 Erin PraterErin Prater

The Colorado Springs Gazette: Republican Party is like a bad marriage

Colorado Editorials
October 25, 2017 The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Chief Camper leaves some big shoes to fill

The Steamboat Today Editorial Board

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe Pueblo Chieftain: Heaton makes the grade

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *