 Steamboat Today: Tracking down trail intel - Colorado Politics
   
Thursday, December 14, 2017
Colorado Editorials

Steamboat Today: Tracking down trail intel

Author: The Steamboat Today Editorial Board - December 14, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

02fdcbd5414d41947fcbbc2293cc6b0b-1280x852.jpg
Trappers Lake, the second largest natural lake in Colorado behind Grand Lake, near Steamboat Springs sits on the edge of the 230,830-acres Flat Tops Wilderness Area in northwestern Colorado Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

The hiking and biking trails that surround Steamboat Springs are a significant draw for people who choose to vacation here, but as more and more dollars are invested in this amenity, we think spending money to commission a study to understand visitors’ preferences when it comes to trail use makes good sense.

According to a Dec. 1 news story in Steamboat Today, the city of Steamboat Springs plans to spend up to $20,000 to find out what kind of economic impact the new trails being built around town are having on tourism.

Over the past several months, some city leaders have questioned whether the 2A lodging tax money, which voters approved for trails in 2014, should be spent on more accessible, in-town trails, like the Yampa River Core Trail, rather than building more rugged mountain biking trails further outside of town geared toward more technical riders.

Read more at Steamboat Today.

Post Views: 1

Related Articles

Colorado Editorials
December 14, 2017 The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board

The Pueblo Chieftain: Sticking up for Pueblo

Colorado Editorials
December 14, 2017 The Washington Examiner Editorial Board via The Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board

The Colorado Springs Gazette: Beltway Republicans hurting rest of GOP

Colorado Editorials
December 13, 2017 The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board

The Pueblo Chieftain: Mayor: Change is coming

The Steamboat Today Editorial Board

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe Pueblo Chieftain: Sticking up for Pueblo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *