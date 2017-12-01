Steamboat Today: It’s time to give where you live

Author: The Steamboat Today Editorial Board - December 1, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

When it comes to giving, Steamboat Springs and Routt County have a solid track record of stepping up and helping fellow community members in times of need. And there is no other time all year when that spirit of giving is on display more than on Yampa Valley Gives Day.

This year, Yampa Valley Gives Day, which is held in conjunction with Colorado Gives Day, falls on Tuesday, Dec. 5. On that day, giving to local nonprofits is in the spotlight from 12:01 a.m. to midnight.

Thanks to the efforts of the Yampa Valley Gives board and a host of volunteers, Yampa Valley Gives Day has become a day of celebration with representatives from local nonprofits waving “honk and wave” signs all along Lincoln Avenue throughout the day and an evening gathering where people and participating nonprofits come together to celebrate the generosity of our community.

Read more at Steamboat Today.