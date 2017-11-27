Steamboat Today: Steamboat millennials rethink housing, go mobile

Author: The Steamboat Today Editorial Board - November 27, 2017 - Updated: 6 hours ago

Our reporting, in November, on the Yampa Valley’s housing issues suggests to us that our current systems for delivering transitional housing to a new generation of young American adults don’t necessarily align with their lifestyles.

More and more young adults coming of age late in the second decade of the 21st century aspire to a mobile lifestyle. But their elders’ notions of a home are confined to traditional buildings on concrete foundations, and have less to do with wheels.

At a Nov. 15 tiny homes event hosted by Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, we learned that the Routt County Regional Building Department, which serves the city of Steamboat Springs, Oak Creek and Yampa as well as the rural county, is prepared with a new section of its building code, to consider permit applications for tiny homes of no more than 400 square feet. That presumes the granting of development permits for new subdivisions either in municipalities or growth centers in Routt County.

