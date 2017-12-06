Steamboat Today: Routt County leaders listened - Colorado Politics

Author: The Steamboat Today Editorial Board - December 6, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

When Mother Nature finally decides to dump a bounty of snow on Northwest Colorado, Routt County will be ready to keep the roads clear, especially in North Routt, where county commissioners look poised to add another snowplow driver to serve the area this winter.

We were thrilled to learn last week that the 2018 budget currently being considered by the Routt County Board of Commissioners includes funding for an additional equipment operator, who would provide extra snowplowing coverage in the northern part of the county.

Last winter, after a particularly large snow event in late December, citizens living in North Routt passionately addressed commissioners about the need for more plowing in a part of the county that experiences a different kind of winter with higher elevations and considerably more snow than its southern neighbors.

Read more at Steamboat Today.