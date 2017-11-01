   
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
Colorado Editorials

Steamboat Today: Roll out the welcome mat

Author: The Steamboat Today Editorial Board - November 1, 2017 - Updated: 4 minutes ago

Last week, Steamboat Springs City Manager Gary Suiter proposed to City Council that riders participating in this summer’s Ride the Rockies be allowed to camp at Howelsen Hill as they pedal through the state and possibly stop in Steamboat overnight.

The response from several council members was tepid at best, and we couldn’t have been more surprised by that reaction.

For a city that prides itself on being Bike Town USA, the council’s lack of enthusiasm for Suiter’s idea flies in the face of that moniker and was downright inhospitable to a demographic that we think the city should welcome to town.

Read more at Steamboat Today.

Post Views: 5

Related Articles

Colorado Editorials
November 1, 2017 The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: No roll of the dice

Colorado Editorials
November 1, 2017 The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board

The Pueblo Chieftain: Jim Rizzuto’s exemplary career

Colorado Editorials
November 1, 2017 The Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board

The Colorado Springs Gazette: Homeowners can’t control oil under their yards

The Steamboat Today Editorial Board

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe Pueblo Chieftain: Jim Rizzuto's exemplary career

nextThe Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: No roll of the dice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *