   
Friday, November 3, 2017
Steamboat Today: Roll out the welcome mat

Trappers Lake, the second largest natural lake in Colorado behind Grand Lake, near Steamboat Springs sits on the edge of the 230,830-acres Flat Tops Wilderness Area in northwestern Colorado Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Last week, Steamboat Springs City Manager Gary Suiter proposed to City Council that riders participating in this summer’s Ride the Rockies be allowed to camp at Howelsen Hill as they pedal through the state and possibly stop in Steamboat overnight.

The response from several council members was tepid at best, and we couldn’t have been more surprised by that reaction.

For a city that prides itself on being Bike Town USA, the council’s lack of enthusiasm for Suiter’s idea flies in the face of that moniker and was downright inhospitable to a demographic that we think the city should welcome to town.

