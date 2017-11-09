   
Thursday, November 9, 2017
Colorado Editorials

Steamboat Today: New face at the statehouse

Author: The Steamboat Today Editorial Board - November 9, 2017

Dylan RobertsDylan Roberts (Photo courtesy of the campaign)

Colorado House District 26 is fortunate to have an emerging young leader in Dylan Roberts to fill out the balance of the legislative term that former State Rep Diane Mitsch Bush left in November to run for the U.S. Congress.

Roberts was selected to fill the vacated seat by a delegation of representatives from Eagle and Routt counties who met at Crossan’s Market in Yampa to decide between Roberts and Eagle County Commissioner Jill Ryan. The vote was 11-4 in Roberts’ favor.

Roberts, who was raised in Steamboat Springs and currently serves as deputy district attorney in Eagle County, is a newcomer to state politics but had already announced his candidacy on the Democratic ticket for election to the HD 26 seat in the November 2018 election.

