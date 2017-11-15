Steamboat Today: Every vote counts

Author: The Steamboat Today Editorial Board - November 15, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

If you’ve ever doubted that every vote counts, the Hayden School District bond issue ballot measure proves you wrong.

In a rare occurrence, the vote on Referendum 3A was deadlocked at 427 to 427, and its fate rests on 11 ballots that were rejected by bipartisan election judges because of signature issues and not counted. Those voters have until Nov. 15 to bring valid identification to the Routt County Courthouse in downtown Steamboat Springs so that their votes stand.

The outcome of the vote and whether or not there will be a recount will not be known until midday Thursday, but it’s clear that those 11 votes will directly impact the future of Hayden schools one way or the other.

