   
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Colorado Editorials

Steamboat Today: Every vote counts

Author: The Steamboat Today Editorial Board - November 15, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

02fdcbd5414d41947fcbbc2293cc6b0b-1280x852.jpg
Trappers Lake, the second largest natural lake in Colorado behind Grand Lake, near Steamboat Springs sits on the edge of the 230,830-acres Flat Tops Wilderness Area in northwestern Colorado Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

If you’ve ever doubted that every vote counts, the Hayden School District bond issue ballot measure proves you wrong.

In a rare occurrence, the vote on Referendum 3A was deadlocked at 427 to 427, and its fate rests on 11 ballots that were rejected by bipartisan election judges because of signature issues and not counted. Those voters have until Nov. 15 to bring valid identification to the Routt County Courthouse in downtown Steamboat Springs so that their votes stand.

The outcome of the vote and whether or not there will be a recount will not be known until midday Thursday, but it’s clear that those 11 votes will directly impact the future of Hayden schools one way or the other.

Read more at Steamboat Today.

Post Views: 1

Related Articles

Colorado Editorials
November 15, 2017 Erin PraterErin Prater

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: A fruitful investment

Colorado Editorials
November 15, 2017 The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board

The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo’s good air quality

Colorado Editorials
November 15, 2017 The Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board

The Colorado Springs Gazette: Congress needs to investigate Air Force over toxic foam

The Steamboat Today Editorial Board

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: A fruitful investment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *