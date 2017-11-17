   
Friday, November 17, 2017
Colorado Editorials

Steamboat Today: Every vote counts

Author: The Steamboat Today Editorial Board - November 17, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

82b376ba224feb017665f12510f40e20-1280x975.jpg
A visitor to the Lane County Election offices in Eugene, Ore., helps herself to a “I voted” sticker after casting her ballot Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via AP)

If you’ve ever doubted that every vote counts, the Hayden School District bond issue ballot measure proves you wrong.

In a rare occurrence, the vote on Referendum 3A was deadlocked at 427 to 427, and its fate rests on 11 ballots that were rejected by bipartisan election judges because of signature issues and not counted. Those voters have until Nov. 15 to bring valid identification to the Routt County Courthouse in downtown Steamboat Springs so that their votes stand.

The outcome of the vote and whether or not there will be a recount will not be known until midday Thursday, but it’s clear that those 11 votes will directly impact the future of Hayden schools one way or the other.

Read more at Steamboat Today.

Post Views: 2

Related Articles

Colorado Editorials
November 17, 2017 Erin PraterErin Prater

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Not tax deductible

Colorado Editorials
November 17, 2017 The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board

The Pueblo Chieftain editorial: Bigger, not better

Colorado Editorials
November 17, 2017 The Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board

The Colorado Springs Gazette: Study the foam, but start with a hearing

The Steamboat Today Editorial Board

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Not tax deductible

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *