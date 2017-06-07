Steamboat Today editorial: Will more parks in Steamboat go to the dogs?

The Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission has endorsed a proposal to create three new off-leash dog areas in town, and we support that recommendation with one caveat.

We think off-leash parks at Stehly Park in Old Town and Whistler Park on the south side of town make perfect sense, but it’s our recommendation that the city add a third off-leash area at either Fetcher Park or Emerald Mountain’s Gas Line Meadows trail instead of Blackmere Road.

Blackmere Road is used heavily by hikers and mountain bikers, and we know of many people who report they don’t like encountering loose dogs on the busy trail. Taking away the leash restriction would only make the route more popular and increase the chance of negative human-dog encounters.

