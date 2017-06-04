Steamboat Today editorial: It’s going to get better

Summer in Northwest Colorado always seems to come as a mixed blessing. The days grow warmer, the snow begins to melt and the valley turns green and vibrant again. Skis and snowboards are traded in for bikes, boats and hiking boots, and the months that lie ahead are filled with a seemingly endless variety of summer fun.

But, at the same time, summer also brings road graders, flagmen, detour signs and long delays as construction crews scramble to wrest the greatest possible benefit from our severely abridged construction season.

Taken in tandem, these two harbingers of summer usually add up to more people on our city streets and county roads at the very time those streets and roads are least able to handle it, and the result is usually a marked uptick in driver frustration.

