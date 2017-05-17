Steamboat Today editorial: CC4E’s recommendation to Steamboat school board makes sense

After more than a year of studying the needs of the Steamboat Springs School District in the wake of a failed bond issue, the Community Committee for Education — CC4E — presented its formal recommendations to the school board last week.

The volunteer group has asked the school district to consider pursuing a $31 million bond to cover millions of dollars in deferred maintenance on existing school buildings, plus several new construction items that include adding onto to the Steamboat Springs High School, building a gym for Strawberry Park Elementary School and updating the high school’s turf and track.

The recommendation made by CC4E came as a bit of a surprise to us. We had expected the group to advocate for building a new elementary school at the district-owned Whistler site and suggesting a reconfiguration of grade levels at the Strawberry Park campus, but in light of a number of mitigating factors that have surfaced in recent months, we think the group’s recommendation makes good sense.

