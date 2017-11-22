   
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Steamboat Today: A decade of public service

Author: The Steamboat Today Editorial Board - November 22, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Trappers Lake, the second largest natural lake in Colorado behind Grand Lake, near Steamboat Springs sits on the edge of the 230,830-acres Flat Tops Wilderness Area in northwestern Colorado Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

For the first time in 10 years, Walter Magill didn’t have a council meeting to attend Tuesday night. The former Steamboat Springs City Council president has finished out his decade-long tenure on the council and officially stepped down from the dais Nov. 14.

Looking back on Magill’s time on the council, we can’t say we’ve agreed with every vote he’s taken and we know there’s been times when we’ve editorialized against some of those positions, but we do value Magill’s willingness to step up and serve in a tough role, and we have no doubt he served because he wanted to make Steamboat Springs a better community for his family and others.

Reporter Scott Franz had the opportunity to interview Magill over breakfast at Winona’s recently and reported on some of the accomplishments Magill is most proud of achieving during his time on city council.

