Steamboat Today: A creative approach to West Lincoln Park

Trappers Lake, the second largest natural lake in Colorado behind Grand Lake, near Steamboat Springs sits on the edge of the 230,830-acres Flat Tops Wilderness Area in northwestern Colorado Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Instead of spending $150,000 to rehabilitate the lightly used and unsafe playground structure known as the Yampa River Queen in West Lincoln Park, it is time to move forward to build an artistic park shelter in the midst of the mineral springs that set the community of Steamboat apart.

We add our support to the unanimous endorsement by the city’s parks and recreation commission of a plan to replace the more than 30-year-old Yampa River Queen with a combination of new interactive playground amenities and a shaded ranch shed-like structure that showcases Steamboat’s western heritage.

While we empathize with community members who feel a sentimental connection to the old Yampa River Queen, we don’t believe it has ever been a particularly popular playground structure.

