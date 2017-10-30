   
Monday, October 30, 2017
Colorado Editorials

Steamboat Today: Consistent bus service matters

Author: The Steamboat Today Editorial Board - October 30, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

02fdcbd5414d41947fcbbc2293cc6b0b-1280x852.jpg
Trappers Lake, the second largest natural lake in Colorado behind Grand Lake, near Steamboat Springs sits on the edge of the 230,830-acres Flat Tops Wilderness Area in northwestern Colorado Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

We can empathize with the task Steamboat Springs government and City Council face in balancing the 2018 budget in the face of declining sales tax revenues. But, we would think that something the city has learned in the past few years is that cutting transit service, even temporarily, inspires significant blowback from the community.

City Council reviewed a proposal this week to trim about $45,000 from the 2018 budget by curtailing bus service April 15 to May 26. Under the plan, the last city bus would leave the Stock Bridge Transit Center for the mountain area at 6:40 p.m. instead of 10:40 p.m. during mud season.

Transit Manager Jonathan Flint said the night-line buses transport an average of 19 riders per hour during the four hours of service that would go away, and he added that’s not too far below the state average of 22 to 23 riders per hour. He predicts the planned cuts to the late night service would affect 12,000 passenger trips.

The Steamboat Today Editorial Board

