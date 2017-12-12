 Steamboat Today: ‘Barn raising’ about more than preservation - Colorado Politics
   
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Steamboat Today: ‘Barn raising’ about more than preservation

The Steamboat Today Editorial Board - December 12, 2017

Trappers Lake, the second largest natural lake in Colorado behind Grand Lake, near Steamboat Springs sits on the edge of the 230,830-acres Flat Tops Wilderness Area in northwestern Colorado Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

The Arnold Barn, located not far from the current ski base at Mount Werner, now sits in disrepair at the edge of a remote parking lot for skiers. But in its day, it was an example of how early 20th century families supported themselves in the Yampa Valley.

We fully endorse restoring the barn on that basis alone, but it’s important for residents of the city of Steamboat Springs to understand that City Council’s 4-3 vote Nov. 5 to approve the expenditure of $441,000 in Urban Redevelopment Authority Advisory Committee, or URAAC, monies to restore the barn and move it to the intersection of Mount Werner Road and Mount Werner Circle will also serve another purpose.

The URA monies are meant to enhance public infrastructure at the base of the resort, and by doing so, strengthen one of our biggest revenue generators. Failure to invest in the competitiveness of that asset in a city with no municipal property tax could be considered unwise.

