The state water plan hits its cotton anniversary, amidst falling revenues for its projects
Author: Marianne Goodland - November 21, 2017 - Updated: 3 hours ago
Cotton is the symbol for the second anniversary: According to one website, cotton is both a symbol of increasing strength and an ability to adapt. That seems an appropriate way to describe Colorado’s water plan, which this week hit its second anniversary. The plan, under the oversight of the Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB), is […]