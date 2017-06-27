State Sen. Stephen Fenberg, Lindsay Urban are married in Lyons

State Sen. Stephen Fenberg and Lindsay Urban, both of Boulder, were married on Saturday, June 26, in an outdoor ceremony at River Bend in Lyons. The ceremony was officiated by Sheila Malcolm, spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Ami, a Jewish congregation in Boulder. The bride is the daughter of Andy Urban and Robin Bass of Newton, Massachusetts. The groom is the son of Bill and Harriet Fenberg of Dayton, Ohio.

The maid of honor was Jordan Urban, sister of the bride. The best man was Phillip Fenberg, brother of the groom. The bride’s brother Tim Urban and the groom’s sister Michele Greenberg were members of the wedding party, along with Joe Neguse, Rob DuRay, Sam Alviani, Christopher Smith, Morad Elmi, Tandice Ossareh, Hana Dembe, and Jared Greenberg.

The couple met when the groom dined once at Salt, a farm-to-table bistro in Boulder, where the bride was working as a waitress. “I went back to the restaurant incessantly until I finally had the guts to ask her out,” he told Colorado Politics.

The couple held their rehearsal dinner the night before the wedding at Bread Bar in Silver Plume, an establishment co-owned by the groom. The reception was also at River Bend, under redstone cliffs along the St. Vrain River. The Pueblo band Haunted Windchimes, a favorite of the couple, played at the reception.

The bride teaches English at Prospect Ridge Academy in Broomfield. She earned her undergraduate degree from Tulane University in New Orleans and then received a master’s degree in teaching at the University of Colorado-Boulder.

The groom is a co-founder of New Era Colorado and was the nonprofit’s executive director for a decade before stepping down to run for the state Senate last year. A Democrat, he was elected in November to a four-year term representing Senate District 18 in Boulder County. He sits on the Agriculture, Natural Resources and Energy and State, Veterans and Military Affairs committees. He graduated from the University of Colorado-Boulder with a degree in Environmental Policy.

The couple plans to enjoy a honeymoon in Thailand and Bali in July.

