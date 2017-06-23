State Rep. Jessie Danielson, Andy Kabza announce arrival of daughter Isabelle Beth Kabza

House Speaker Pro Tem Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge, and her husband, political consultant Andy Kabza, welcomed their daughter Isabelle Beth Kabza into the world on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, the parents announced.

She was born at 10:57 a.m. at Rose Medical Center in Denver and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Isabelle is their first child.

“Isabelle is beautiful and perfect and we couldn’t be happier,” Danielson told Colorado Politics. “Andy and I feel so lucky right now, and it means so much to have everyone’s support.”

House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver, welcomed the newborn.

“I know that today I speak for every member of the Legislature and its staff, who have all been so excited for Rep. Danielson during her pregnancy, and are thrilled to welcome a brand new Coloradan to our Capitol family,” she said.

Danielson is serving her second term representing House District 24, which includes Wheat Ridge, Edgewater, Golden and surrounding areas in west-central Jefferson County. She announced at the end of last month that she’s running for the Senate District 20 seat held by term-limited state Sen. Cheri Jahn, D-Wheat Ridge.

Kabza is senior vice president of Mad Dog Mail, a Florida-based direct mail firm that works with Democrats as well as handling non-political mail. Prior to joining Mad Dog Mail, he headed the House Majority Project, an initiative of the Colorado Democratic Party that works to elect Democrats to the state House.

