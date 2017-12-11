State Rep. Dan Nordberg resigning from Legislature to take SBA position with Trump administration - Colorado Politics

Author: Ernest Luning - December 11, 2017 - Updated: 15 minutes ago

State Rep. Dan Nordberg plans to resign his legislative seat to serve as regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Colorado Springs Republican announced Monday.

His resignation takes effect at the beginning of January, and a GOP vacancy is scheduled to meet on Dec. 21 to fill the remainder of his term.

“I’m ready and excited to go to work for small business to support and counsel America’s dynamic entrepreneurs,” Nordberg said in a statement. “This is a tremendous honor and I look forward to joining the SBA team and participating in its great mission to support small business.”

Nordberg, serving his third term representing El Paso County’s House District 14, will oversee SBA operations in Region 8, covering six states — Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming. He’s been a member of the House Business Affairs and Labor committee and has been its ranking member since 2015. He’s a past chairman of the Legislative Audit Committee, a panel that reviews the financial records of state agencies.

Prior to his election in 2012, Nordberg was district director for U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, who had high praise for the Trump administration’s appointment.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with and knowing Dan through his public service in the Colorado General Assembly, and I can say confidently that he possesses both the passion and competency to fill this role with excellence,” Lamborn said in a statement. “His colleagues on both sides of the aisle respect and admire him for his even-handedness, honesty and integrity. His policy expertise and sharp intelligence make him a great choice for this appointment.”

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner applauded Nordberg’s appointment to the position.

“Dan Nordberg’s leadership skills, effective interpersonal style and depth of knowledge on business policy issues make him uniquely qualified to tackle this role. He will serve Colorado well and I look forward to working with him to advocate on behalf of Colorado’s small businesses,” Gardner said in a statement.

House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock, pointed to Nordberg’s success rate as a legislator.

“No member of the House Republican Caucus sponsored more bills into law last session than Rep. Nordberg. That’s a real testament to his quality as a legislator and a person. We’ll certainly miss his leadership but are excited for him and this great opportunity to serve our country,” Neville said in a statement.

A Colorado native and graduate of Colorado State University, Nordberg lives in Colorado Springs with his wife, Maura, a school psychologist, and their three children.

He’s the third state lawmaker to resign a seat since the 2017 regular session ended in May. Former state Rep. Clarice Navarro, a Pueblo Republican, stepped down last month after being appointed executive director of the Colorado Farm Service Agency by the Trump administration. A month before that, former state Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush, a Steamboat Springs Democrat, stepped down to campaign full-time for the 3rd Congressional District seat held by U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, a Cortez Republican.