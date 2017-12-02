State plan outlines recommendations for recruiting, retaining teachers - Colorado Politics

Author: Jessica Machetta - December 2, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

To address the statewide teacher shortage, the Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE), in partnership with the Colorado Department of Education (CDE), outlined recommendations for recruiting and retaining more teachers in a strategic plan and complementary report submitted to the Colorado state legislature. Titled “Colorado’s Teacher Shortages: Attracting and Retaining Excellent Educators,” the strategic plan […]