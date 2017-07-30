The week in Colorado Politics included a lot of stories from Washington, D.C., and Denver that will impact across the state. The political jockeying for next year’s elections continue, while health care, military service and the Motor City Madman found their ways into the headlines.

Here are the stories from Colorado Politics that our staff thinks will continue to be important in the days, weeks and months ahead.

5. Gardner sees a silver lining in GOP healthcare stagnation

For much of the debate over Republicans’ efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner was coy about how he might vote on the one-sided GOP proposal, even though he was one of the senators who helped draft it in private. He ultimately sided with his party as its proposals failed this week. Ever the optimist, Gardner also saw a victory in Democrats finally admitting their one-sided Affordable Care Act needs bipartisan TLC. “I’ve always urged Democrats to work with Republicans in a bipartisan manner,” Gardner said.

4. DaVita boss Kent Thiry won’t run for governor

DaVita CEO Kent Thiry flirted with a run for governor as a Republican, a party he joined just days before his people talked to Colorado Politics in April about the possibility he might jump in. But this week, Thiry announced he’s thought better of it and will stay on the sideline next year instead.

3. The Nug gives George Brauchler the nudge in governor’s race

The 1970s rocker who is the belligerent voice of heavy-metal hunting across America says George Brauchler is the man to lead Colorado. Motor City Madman Ted Nugent, with no obvious ties to Colorado, endorsed the Arapahoe County district attorney last week and called for “real American shitkicker BloodBrothers in Colorado” to support him, too. Is this good for Brauchler?

2. Bennet calls Republicans scared and disgraceful

Colorado senior Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Denver, emerged as one of the most forceful and vocal opponents to Republicans’ (ultimately failed) efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare this past week. “In Colorado, people want politicians who don’t say one thing during the campaign and another thing when they govern,” Bennet said of President Trump’s promise for comprehensive and compassionate care.

1. Coloradans outraged by Trump plan to ban transgender military service

While Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs and one of his Republican primary challengers, state Sen. Owen Hill, were good with President Trump’s tweeted proposal to ban transgender people from serving in the military, Colorado’s Democratic leaders were aghast by the notion.

