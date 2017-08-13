It’s been a busy week in Colorado Politics, with campaign cash, coal’s slow-motion collapse and the ever-evolving candidacy of Ed Perlmutter in the headlines.

Our staff re-evaluated the week, and here are the stories we think you should keep in mind in the days and weeks ahead:

5. Coal communities need a new engine, Bennet says

U.S. Sen Michael Bennet is proposing legislation that could steer federal grants into six Colorado counties struggling since King Coal was deposed. The money would help support economic development, as well as job training for ever-diminishing workforce of miners in the Colorado.

4. Road money still rumbles in the Colorado House

Bipartisanship only goes so far, and apparently it ends where the rubber meets the road. After House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, a Republican from Castle Rock, called out Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran, a Democrat from Denver, on transportation funding, Duran reminded her counterpart it was the GOP that killed the bipartisan House Bill 1242 (and couldn’t come up with a serviceable replacement).

3. Hold off on hyperventilating over the primary, says GOP chief

Our Ernest Luning told readers to dial back their angst and outrage about Colorado Republicans cancelling their primary, rather than let unaffiliated voters participate. State Party chairman Jeff Hays told us that it’s a long shot, not the looming reality our competitor suggested it might be.

2. A whole lot of money waiting on Stapleton’s run

If state Treasurer Walker gets in the race for governor — he will — he has a well-heeled group of people waiting to help him. That’s the takeaway from the leaked invitation to an Aug. 21 fundraiser in Cherry Hills Village with names such as Elway, Coors, Anschutz and Mizel attached.

1. Perlmutter retirement sputters

U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter said in April he was leaving Congress to run for governor. The he said in July he didn’t have the fire in his belly and dropped out. This week he said he might run for re-election the 7th Congressional District. Stay tuned. You can bet the Democrats who jumped in to replace him are.

