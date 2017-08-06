In a week during which national news cut a path through Colorado, the shape of next year’s elections dominated the news on Colorado Politics.

Each week our staff lists the stories we think our readers should keep in mind as the ever-shifting political landscape settles in.

Here’s our top 5:

5. No thanks, President Trump.

Republican candidate Victor Mitchell continues to distinguish himself in a crowded field vying to be Colorado’s next governor. While a rock-solid conservative, Mitchell said this week he wouldn’t campaign with President Trump, the national party’s titular leader who was never popular as a candidate here. Mitchell told Colorado Pols’ Jason Bane why.

4. Mistakes qualify a candidate, says candidate after mistake

Routt County Treasurer Brita Horn had an unfortunate bit of bad timing last week, after mistakes in her office caused local governments to have a delay in getting the tax money they’re due. She told our Ernest Luning it demonstrates she has the skills to fix problems when they happen.

3. A conservative AG for LGBT causes, how about a governor?

Colorado Politics’ Peter Marcus reveals a side of Attorney General Cynthia Coffman that many people, let alone social conservatives in her party, might not know: She’s passionate about protecting LGBT people for some very personal reasons. Politicos in Colorado are waiting to see if and when she might jump into next year’s governor’s race.

2. EPA boss on Obama administration: They did a lousy job.

Scott Pruitt, administration of the Environmental Protection Agency, was in Colorado at the end of the week. He met with farmers and ranchers on the Eastern Plains and visited the EPA-caused Gold King Mine Spill. Pruitt wasn’t easy on his predecessors.

1. Lynne is in! Well, not so fast.

Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne said this week she’s forming an exploratory committee to size up a run for governor next year. That shakes up an already shaky Democratic field to replace Gov. John Hickenlooper.

