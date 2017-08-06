In a week during which national news cut a path through Colorado, the shape of next year’s elections dominated the news on Colorado Politics.
Each week our staff lists the stories we think our readers should keep in mind as the ever-shifting political landscape settles in.
Here’s our top 5:
Republican gubernatorial candidate Victor Mitchell, a businessman and former state lawmaker from Castle Rock, pauses for a moment on the way out of a Denver restaurant after an interview with The Colorado Statesman on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Photo by Ernest Luning/The Colorado Statesman)
5. No thanks, President Trump.
Republican candidate Victor Mitchell continues to distinguish himself in a crowded field vying to be Colorado’s next governor. While a rock-solid conservative, Mitchell said this week he wouldn’t campaign with President Trump, the national party’s titular leader who was never popular as a candidate here. Mitchell told Colorado Pols’ Jason Bane why.
Routt County Treasurer Brita Horn, a candidate for the Republican nomination for state treasurer, in front of the state treasurer’s office at the Colorado Capitol. (Photo courtesy Horn campaign)
4. Mistakes qualify a candidate, says candidate after mistake
Routt County Treasurer Brita Horn had an unfortunate bit of bad timing last week, after mistakes in her office caused local governments to have a delay in getting the tax money they’re due. She told our Ernest Luning it demonstrates she has the skills to fix problems when they happen.
Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, right, laughs as she listens to their “how-we-became-friends” story as told by longtime friend Jesse Wright, left, an HIV-positive gay man for whom Coffman has looked after and helped care for across almost two decades. After meeting Wright while delivering meals to him in 1999, Coffman says her friendship with him has developed to that of close friends; they talk on the phone several times a week and visits him as often as she can, helping him manage his diabetes and neuropathy. The two were photographed at Wright’s home with his dog Missy on July 20, 2017. (Andy Colwell/Colorado Politics)
3. A conservative AG for LGBT causes, how about a governor?
Colorado Politics’ Peter Marcus reveals a side of Attorney General Cynthia Coffman that many people, let alone social conservatives in her party, might not know: She’s passionate about protecting LGBT people for some very personal reasons. Politicos in Colorado are waiting to see if and when she might jump into next year’s governor’s race.
2. EPA boss on Obama administration: They did a lousy job.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt looks back after speaking to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on June 2. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Scott Pruitt, administration of the Environmental Protection Agency, was in Colorado at the end of the week. He met with farmers and ranchers on the Eastern Plains and visited the EPA-caused Gold King Mine Spill. Pruitt wasn’t easy on his predecessors.
Colorado Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne was introduced by Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, background left, at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on March 23, 2016. Lynne, if confirmed will replace Joe Garcia. (Photo by Cyrus McCrimmon/ The Denver Post via the AP file photo)
1. Lynne is in! Well, not so fast.
Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne said this week she’s forming an exploratory committee to size up a run for governor next year. That shakes up an already shaky Democratic field to replace Gov. John Hickenlooper.
No comments yet.