From Republican Sen. Cory Gardner’s meeting with a “murderous strongman” to the hot-button issue of climate change getting plenty of time in the limelight thanks to the United States’ departure from the Paris Accord, the week after Memorial Day proved to be a warm start to the summer season in Colorado politics.

Here are five stories from the week that our staff thinks you should keep in mind.

5. Potential Democratic prosecutors press the case on climate change

With President Donald Trump pulling out of the Paris climate accord this week and incumbent Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman saying she refuses to take sides, the three Democrats hoping to unseat her next year made hay while the sun shined on the issue.

Read the full story here.

4. Veterans get more than honor for their service, as new law awards college credits

Rep. Jessie Danielson’s bill to translate military experience and training into college credits got a signature from the governor this week, uniting patriotism’s highest calling with higher education.

Read the full story here.

3. Mark Udall makes early pick in CD6

Jason Crow cemented his position as the establishment Democrat in the 6th Congressional District primary this week when former U.S. senator and party elder Mark Udall threw his support behind the first-time candidate in a crowd of newcomers.

Read the full story here.

2. National security or ‘murderous strongman,’ Gardner takes a meeting

U.S. Cory Gardner of Colorado met Wednesday with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at an airbase in Manila. ProgressNow Colorado called out the Republican from Yuma, but Gardner’s staff said the meeting was about a good chat about keeping Americans safe.

Read the full story here.

1. June bride: Colorado Politics marries The Statesman

The new kid on the blog and one of the oldest political newspapers in the state got hitched this week, as Colorado Politics and The Statesman merged to form the state’s largest political reporting team in print and online.

Read the full story here.