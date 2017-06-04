Staff picks: The 5 most important Colorado Politics stories of the week

By on June 4, 2017 0

From Republican Sen. Cory Gardner’s meeting with a “murderous strongman” to the hot-button issue of climate change getting plenty of time in the limelight thanks to the United States’ departure from the Paris Accord, the week after Memorial Day proved to be a warm start to the summer season in Colorado politics.

Here are five stories from the week that our staff thinks you should keep in mind.

 

In this Sunday, July 24, 2016, file photo, climate change activists carry signs as they march during a protest in downtown in Philadelphia a day before the start of the Democratic National Convention. Matthew Nisbet, a communications professor at Northeastern University, says the split with science is most visible and strident when it comes to climate change because the nature of the global problem requires communal joint action, and “for conservatives that’s especially difficult to accept.” (AP file photo/John Minchillo)

In this Sunday, July 24, 2016, file photo, climate change activists carry signs as they march during a protest in downtown in Philadelphia a day before the start of the Democratic National Convention. Matthew Nisbet, a communications professor at Northeastern University, says the split with science is most visible and strident when it comes to climate change because the nature of the global problem requires communal joint action, and “for conservatives that’s especially difficult to accept.” (AP file photo/John Minchillo)

5. Potential Democratic prosecutors press the case on climate change

With President Donald Trump pulling out of the Paris climate accord this week and incumbent Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman saying she refuses to take sides, the three Democrats hoping to unseat her next year made hay while the sun shined on the issue.

Read the full story here.

 

veterans in Colorado

Thousands turn out for the Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade in 2015. (Photo by Daniel Owen/Colorado Springs Gazette file photo)

4. Veterans get more than honor for their service, as new law awards college credits

Rep. Jessie Danielson’s bill to translate military experience and training into college credits got a signature from the governor this week, uniting patriotism’s highest calling with higher education.

Read the full story here.

 

Colorado democrat Mark Udall talks to the media before President George Bush discussed with an audience his commitment to researching and developing alternative sources of energy to replace the country’s addiction to oil while at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colo. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2006. The discussion followed a tour of the facility. During his state of the union address Bush indicated how Americans were addicted to oil and how he supported efforts to find alternative fuel sources to break the addiction. (The Gazette file photo)

3. Mark Udall makes early pick in CD6

Jason Crow cemented his position as the establishment Democrat in the 6th Congressional District primary this week when former U.S. senator and party elder Mark Udall threw his support behind the first-time candidate in a crowd of newcomers.

Read the full story here.

 

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, left, meets with Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Villamor Air Base in Manila, in a photograph provided by the Philippine government. Gardner was accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, while Duterte was accompanied by his foreign affairs secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, the government said. (Photo via Philippines Presidential Communications Operations Office)

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, left, meets with Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Villamor Air Base in Manila, in a photograph provided by the Philippine government. Gardner was accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, while Duterte was accompanied by his foreign affairs secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, the government said. (Photo via Philippines Presidential Communications Operations Office)

2. National security or ‘murderous strongman,’ Gardner takes a meeting

U.S. Cory Gardner of Colorado met Wednesday with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at an airbase in Manila. ProgressNow Colorado called out the Republican from Yuma, but Gardner’s staff said the meeting was about a good chat about keeping Americans safe.

Read the full story here.

 

1. June bride: Colorado Politics marries The Statesman

The new kid on the blog and one of the oldest political newspapers in the state got hitched this week, as Colorado Politics and The Statesman merged to form the state’s largest political reporting team in print and online.

Read the full story here.

, , , , , , , , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply