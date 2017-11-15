News
Springs councilman recalls Alabama days and cast of political characters
Author: Conrad Swanson - November 15, 2017 - Updated: 10 hours ago
Roy Moore, the controversial U.S. Senate candidate from Alabama, speaks on the step of the Colorado Capitol to homeschoolers in April. (Photo by Joey Bunch/Colorado Politics) When Colorado Springs City Councilman Bill Murray heard U.S. Senate nominee Roy Moore of Alabama was accused of pursuing young girls, he wasn’t surprised. Misconduct and complacence in Deep […]