Something foul is afoot — actually, underfoot — at the Capitol, and for a change, it’s not politics

Effie Ameen — dog waste in offices —

From: "Effie Ameen" < effie.ameen@state.co.us To: &Sen, &Senators Date: Thu, Jun 29, 2017 7:50 AM Subject: dog waste in offices

Capitol Complex has come to me with the issue of finding dog waste on office carpets. This has been an ongoing issue throughout the Capitol Building, including in Senate spaces.

Simply put, this needs to stop. Janitorial staff should never have to discover or clean up after pet waste inside the building.

Thank you for your attention.

Effie Ameen

Secretary of the Senate

Colorado General Assembly