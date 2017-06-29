Something foul is afoot — actually, underfoot — at the Capitol, and for a change, it’s not politics

This just came in over the e-transom this afternoon at the Capitol — to all state senators and Senate staff:
Subject: Fw: dog waste in offices
Effie Ameen — dog waste in offices —
|“Effie Ameen” <effie.ameen@state.co.us>
|&Sen, &Senators
|Thu, Jun 29, 2017 7:50 AM
|dog waste in offices
Capitol Complex has come to me with the issue of finding dog waste on office carpets. This has been an ongoing issue throughout the Capitol Building, including in Senate spaces.
Simply put, this needs to stop. Janitorial staff should never have to discover or clean up after pet waste inside the building.
Thank you for your attention.
Effie Ameen
Secretary of the Senate
Colorado General Assembly
