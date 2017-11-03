Ski Conservation Fund celebrates 10 years of improving forest health

Author: Marianne Goodland - November 3, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

The 2017-18 ski season will mark the 10th year that a partnership between Winter Park Resort and the National Forest Foundation has helped protect two vital national forests in Colorado.

The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests have been the beneficiaries of more than $51,000 in grants to local organizations since 2007, according to a statement from Winter Park this week.

Arapaho includes more than 723,000 acres in north-central Colorado; Roosevelt holds more than 812,000 acres, contiguous with Arapaho. Both have been decimated in the past two decades by mountain pine beetle infestations, which have killed off more than 3.4 million acres of trees — mainly lodgepole pines — throughout Colorado.

Both are part of the 35 percent of Colorado that is considered public lands, much of it west of the Continental Divide.

The grant money for the Ski Conservation Fund comes from a $1 donation sought from guests who stay at resort lodging. The Forest Foundation then matches each dollar with 50 cents. Over the 10 years, more than $38,000 has come from Winter Park guests. With the foundation match, the fund has generated $51,500 for forest projects. That includes planting trees in the St. Louis Creek Campground near Fraser and construction of the Elk Creek Loop trail, a 4.57 mile-long mountain bike trail near Winter Park.

Over the 10-year period, projects have improved 8 miles of trails, maintained or restored 41 acres of wildlife habitat, restored 37 acres of wetland or riparian habitat, and repaired 30 acres of recreation damage. The projects brought in 195 volunteers, who put in more than 2,000 hours of work. It also resulted in jobs and volunteer opportunities for local youth.

Winter Park Resort President Sky Foulkes said in the statement that the resort considers itself “stewards of our precious forests and we are delighted to partner with the National Forest Foundation and the US Forest Service to protect this essential resource.” Mary Mitsos, foundation president, added that the foundation applauds the resort’s commitment to the national forests.

Future projects will support healthy waterways and wildlife habitat.