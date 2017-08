This content is only available to subscribers.



Login or Subscribe

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook



“Doc” stands Monday, June 30, 2008, in the doorway of the apartment he’s lived in at the Acacia Park Apartments in since Housing First helped him to get off the streets two years ago. (The Gazette file photo) As Colorado cities struggle with a shortage of inexpensive homes, witnesses at a U.S. Senate hearing this […]