Sen. Cory Gardner introduces the Advancing Innovation and Reinvigorating Widespread Access to Electromagnetic Spectrum Act (Clear enough?)

Just call it AIRWAVES, for short. And thank goodness for acronyms. More on this tongue twister of a tech initiative in a moment.

But first, consider this: No sooner does a guy like Gardner — besieged for months by Democratic activists over his role in the forever-pending repeal of Obamacare — issue a press release like today’s on some pretty obscure legislation, than he likely will stand accused of trying to change the subject. And no sooner does a news medium like ours pay it any heed, than it’ll probably be accused of providing cover. We’re braced for the familiar push-back.

Here’s our take: If Gardner goes to this much trouble just to change the subject, he earns points for the extra effort to say nothing of the creativity. Besides, what if there’s actually some substance to the legislation?

So, now, to the bill — and we’re relying heavily here on the details posted by Gardner’s press shop because, yikes, this stuff is a brain bender for us media dullards: The bipartisan legislation, introduced with New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, “will encourage the federal government to continue to free up spectrum for commercial licensed and unlicensed use and leverage the success of spectrum auctions to help close the urban-rural divide.”

Which we think means the bill should help provide more room on the airwaves for cell phones and other stuff. Or, as the Gardner press shop lays it out:

Spectrum is the invisible network of airwaves over which signals and data travel. Cell phones, Wi-Fi networks, satellites, television, and more all rely on readily available spectrum to operate, but it is a finite resource. Gardner and Hassan’s legislation aims to make more efficient use of spectrum…

The senators, quoted by Gardner’s office, elaborate:

“So many of the wireless services we depend on – from telehealth to wireless phone service to Wi-Fi – require the use of spectrum, which is a finite resource,” said Hassan. “The bipartisan AIRWAVES Act will help ensure that there is an adequate supply of spectrum for licensed and unlicensed use, which in turn will enhance wireless services to our people, stimulate our economy, and spur innovation. …” …“The AIRWAVES Act is bipartisan, commonsense legislation that frees up more spectrum for commercial licensed and unlicensed users and will help bridge the divide between urban and rural Colorado,” said Gardner. “This legislation offers innovative ways to avoid a spectrum crunch, pave the way for 5G service, and provide critical resources to rural America to continue rural buildout in unserved and underserved areas throughout Colorado and the country.”

Don’t worry; there will not be quiz.