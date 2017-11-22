   
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
News

Sen. Cory Gardner booed during southern Colorado town hall meeting

Author: Associated Press - November 22, 2017 - Updated: 19 minutes ago

Gardner-Thumbs-2-W.jpg
U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, a Colorado Republican, answers a question about his votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act at a town hall meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, at Colorado Christian University in Lakewood, Colorado. (Photo by Ernest Luning/Colorado Politics)

PUEBLO — Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner received boos and jeers while attempting to defend Republican efforts to rewrite the tax code.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports Gardner, at a town hall meeting in Pueblo on Monday, argued that President Barack Obama also wanted to cut taxes. He also reminded everyone President Donald Trump won the popular vote in Pueblo County.

The Colorado Republican told the crowd of about 150 people that cutting corporate taxes would lead to better wages and a stronger economy.

That caused some in attendance to boo and yell out that “trickle down” economics had failed during President Ronald Reagan’s administration.

Gardner canceled a previously scheduled town hall meeting in September, choosing instead to go inspect hurricane-damaged Puerto Rico.

Post Views: 124

Related Articles

News
November 22, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Colorado Farm Bureau meeting addresses accomplishments and perils

News
November 22, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Colorado Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne doubles down on universal healthcare on gubernatorial road tour

News
November 21, 2017 Marianne Goodland

The state water plan hits its cotton anniversary, amidst falling revenues for its projects

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousColorado Farm Bureau meeting addresses accomplishments and perils

nextThe Colorado Springs Gazette: We need justice for sexual misconduct

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *