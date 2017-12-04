 Secretary of state Wayne Williams talks primary elections in Durango
   
Monday, December 4, 2017
Secretary of state Wayne Williams talks primary elections in Durango

Author: Mia Rupani, The Durango Herald - December 4, 2017 - Updated: 11 hours ago

Wayne-Williams-Registration-W.jpg
Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams demonstrates an app to update voter registration information and status on National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015, at the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library in Denver. (Photo by Ernest Luning/Colorado Politics)Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams demonstrates an app to update voter registration information and status on National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015, at the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library in Denver. (Photo by Ernest Luning/Colorado Politics)

Next year, unaffiliated voters in Colorado will be able to help pick the Democratic or Republican nominee in a governor’s race for the first time without adhering to a party.

Coloradans voted in favor of Propositions 107 and 108 last November, which opens partisan primary elections to unaffiliated voters; however, they can only vote in one primary – not both.

Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams, a Republican, talked extensively about the statute at Saturday’s town hall meeting in the Durango Public Library.

Unaffiliated voters will receive a Republican and Democratic ballot in the mail for the 2018 primaries, but should only return one.

“We are going to have a campaign ahead of the 2018 primary that reminds people not to return both ballots,” he said. “Never before have we sent a ballot and said you can only vote on some of it, not all of it.”

He said Colorado has the highest percentage of registered voters in America.

Read the rest of the story here.

