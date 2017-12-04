Secretary of state Wayne Williams talks primary elections in Durango

Author: Mia Rupani, The Durango Herald - December 4, 2017 - Updated: 11 hours ago

Next year, unaffiliated voters in Colorado will be able to help pick the Democratic or Republican nominee in a governor’s race for the first time without adhering to a party.

Coloradans voted in favor of Propositions 107 and 108 last November, which opens partisan primary elections to unaffiliated voters; however, they can only vote in one primary – not both.

Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams, a Republican, talked extensively about the statute at Saturday’s town hall meeting in the Durango Public Library.

Unaffiliated voters will receive a Republican and Democratic ballot in the mail for the 2018 primaries, but should only return one.

“We are going to have a campaign ahead of the 2018 primary that reminds people not to return both ballots,” he said. “Never before have we sent a ballot and said you can only vote on some of it, not all of it.”

He said Colorado has the highest percentage of registered voters in America.

