Retweets of the Week: The best from the feed of Colorado Politics

Eating wings at Samples World 🌎 Bistro on #StartupDay w/ @RepKenBuck. Not all startups are tech, some are delicious! pic.twitter.com/wMZjl3xgZA — Rep. Jared Polis (@RepJaredPolis) August 1, 2017

Gotta hand it to @progressnowco. But as @colo_politics points out, a bit redundant given our coverage. #sickburnhttps://t.co/7clWFeRIPt — Doug Robinson (@DougRobinsonCO) August 3, 2017

Too bad Hamilton, Madison, & Jay didn’t put anything in the Federalist papers about checks and balances on a president’s tweets #copolitics https://t.co/sdxyOeOMkA — Pinky (@pinklaura) July 27, 2017

Wow, check out this long line of Coloradans wanting to give Garder, Tipton, & Pruitt a piece of their minds! #copolitics #notpaidprotestors pic.twitter.com/3h5d87bHZh — ConservationColorado (@ConservationCO) August 4, 2017

Pruitt assures Coloradans that Gold King clean up is a “priority” for the EPA #copolitics #epa https://t.co/ypZvv5Zb1n — Liz Forster (@lizmforster) August 5, 2017

Listening to ideas & solutions for opioid epidemic in CO. Honored to sit on the CO Substance Abuse Task Force w/ @CheriJahn @SenatorCrowder pic.twitter.com/FcOKf5y60h — Daneya Esgar (@Dlesgar) August 4, 2017