Retweets: The week’s best Twitter takes on Colorado politics

Guys, this time the @JonCaldara – Klingenschmitt wing is serious. #COpolitics #COleg pic.twitter.com/CkBvIGuWV1
— Tyler Sandberg (@wtylersandberg) July 28, 2017
A few more Caldara-Klingenschmitt commonalities:
– Host awful TV shows
– Lose elections
– No one at #COleg listens to them#COpolitics
— Tyler Sandberg (@wtylersandberg) July 28, 2017
I agree with all three observations!#copolitics #coleg https://t.co/HAzaWf76JY
— Jon Caldara (@JonCaldara) July 28, 2017
I’m being a conservative for thinking R’s restrain growth of govt not accelerate it like Dem’s. But if that gets me the label… #copolitics
— Jon Caldara (@JonCaldara) July 28, 2017
Why is asking voters BEFORE taking their TABOR refunds, raising debt sanctimonious bull shit?
Would YOU have voted for SB-267? #copolitics https://t.co/3sDMs37Rug
— Jon Caldara (@JonCaldara) July 28, 2017
Sad clowns think they’re winning but can’t herd the fat cats into cruel punishment plan. GOP insanity revealed daily #coleg #copolitics
— Well Brewed (@Well_Brewed) July 29, 2017
Your deliberately oversimplified glance at what happened in #Colorado this week: https://t.co/K9ylod6uQs #copolitics pic.twitter.com/DzFI7Lj9Dx
— ProgressNowCO (@ProgressNowCO) July 28, 2017
.@SenCoryGardner Thank you for voting YES standing 4 all the #Colorado citizens suffering w disaster #Obamacare #copolitics #SenateGOP #maga
— Joy Overbeck (@JoyOverbeck1) July 29, 2017
— Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) July 26, 2017
I wish @SenCoryGardner showed up 2 speak w/ the public as often as @CardboardCoryCO does! I support healthcare for all #OurLives #Copolitics pic.twitter.com/dlys5mWZfO
— Michal Rose (@Michal_Rose) July 29, 2017
When the term “kabuki theatre” gets mentioned in a @AM_National training in regards to government, it’s a good day. #amtrain #copolitics
— Nick McIntyre (@Nick_McIntyre) July 29, 2017
“Let’s take a page from Gov Owens’ book. Extend those TRANS bonds. Get these roads built.” @GeorgeBrauchler #WCS17 #copolitics #fixCOroads pic.twitter.com/8K4t52PqGg
— Sandra Hagen Solin (@CapSolSolin) July 23, 2017
Let’s move forward & work on bipartisan solutions that put the needs of Americans first. #SkinnyRepeal #copolitics
— Crisanta Duran (@crisantaduran) July 28, 2017
#copolitics #LarimerCounty #Libertarian #tlot #tcot #UniteBlue #VoteLibertarian #MuhRoads #economics #philosophy #property #privacy #rights pic.twitter.com/De8I2F1u0v
— @LarimerLP (@LarimerLp) July 29, 2017
We must send a strong message to North Korea: we will not tolerate this belligerent behavior. Full statement here: https://t.co/HxeCNz4Qvf https://t.co/BRf7dFIthS
— Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) July 28, 2017
No comments yet.