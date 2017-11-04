Retweet: Here are the best tweets of the week in Colorado politics

Author: Joey Bunch - November 4, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Included in @GovofCo’s 2018/19 budget letter: a thoughtful walk through CO’s budget history, shedding important perspective on why $ for transportation must come from new revenue https://t.co/mviS5EkSV2 #copolitics #coleg 1/ pic.twitter.com/Yc16FXbyPH — Scott Wasserman (@sjwasserman) November 2, 2017

Only $357M in GF for trans since ’09. Bulk of $2.1B noted in budget docs was b/f repeal of SB1 & failed promise of SB228 #copolitics #coleg https://t.co/d1kfVaZpg4 — Sandra Hagen Solin (@CapSolSolin) November 3, 2017

what’s the strangest thing you’ve ever eaten? — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) November 3, 2017

Willful ignorance and lying used to be against conservative values. I know, I was raised conservative. Shameful. #copolitics #TaxReform https://t.co/vd7Z06Hu49 — Ron Ruggiero (@RonRuggiero105) October 11, 2017

And the white man who was just arrested after casually killing 3 people in a Colorado Walmart? What of him? Should we pretend he’s not real? https://t.co/tXXThW8sz4 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) November 2, 2017

Glad to see equalization $ for CSI charters included in @GovofCO‘s budget proposal. Will #coleg play nice on that issue? #edcolo #copolitics — Ross Izard (@RossIzard) November 2, 2017

Antifa planning riot/march in CO Springs. LOL. Open carry city, highly conservative. Good luck with that bolshevik trash #COPolitics — Roger Stone (@RogerStoneGhost) November 3, 2017

If you don’t want to lose an hour of sleep in the spring, you should be against ending DST in the fall. #DSTYearRound #coleg #copolitics — John Harris (@harrisj99hi) November 4, 2017

How about all those cars stuck in bad traffic? Time to fix our roads! #copolitics — Tom Tancredo (@TancForGovernor) November 1, 2017