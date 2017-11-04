#Retweet: Here are the best tweets of the week in Colorado politics
Author: Joey Bunch - November 4, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago
Included in @GovofCo’s 2018/19 budget letter: a thoughtful walk through CO’s budget history, shedding important perspective on why $ for transportation must come from new revenue https://t.co/mviS5EkSV2 #copolitics #coleg 1/ pic.twitter.com/Yc16FXbyPH
— Scott Wasserman (@sjwasserman) November 2, 2017
Only $357M in GF for trans since ’09. Bulk of $2.1B noted in budget docs was b/f repeal of SB1 & failed promise of SB228 #copolitics #coleg https://t.co/d1kfVaZpg4
— Sandra Hagen Solin (@CapSolSolin) November 3, 2017
President Kennedy, tax cutter. Thank you for tax relief, Mr. President #taxreform #unrig #copolitics pic.twitter.com/UC9ngWiFaK
— Christian M Rodier (@Cmrodier) October 31, 2017
what’s the strangest thing you’ve ever eaten?
— Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) November 3, 2017
Willful ignorance and lying used to be against conservative values. I know, I was raised conservative. Shameful. #copolitics #TaxReform https://t.co/vd7Z06Hu49
— Ron Ruggiero (@RonRuggiero105) October 11, 2017
And the white man who was just arrested after casually killing 3 people in a Colorado Walmart? What of him? Should we pretend he’s not real? https://t.co/tXXThW8sz4
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) November 2, 2017
Glad to see equalization $ for CSI charters included in @GovofCO‘s budget proposal. Will #coleg play nice on that issue? #edcolo #copolitics
— Ross Izard (@RossIzard) November 2, 2017
Antifa planning riot/march in CO Springs. LOL. Open carry city, highly conservative. Good luck with that bolshevik trash #COPolitics
— Roger Stone (@RogerStoneGhost) November 3, 2017
If you don’t want to lose an hour of sleep in the spring, you should be against ending DST in the fall. #DSTYearRound #coleg #copolitics
— John Harris (@harrisj99hi) November 4, 2017
.@RepMikeCoffman: budget vote allows middle class to thrive again. #copolitics. pic.twitter.com/hzSB3ShSYD
— Kara Mason (@karanormal) October 26, 2017
How about all those cars stuck in bad traffic? Time to fix our roads! #copolitics
— Tom Tancredo (@TancForGovernor) November 1, 2017
I thought y’all didn’t want to pay for stuff you didn’t use. Isn’t that like… your thing over there? #copolitics https://t.co/19FWcaMAAX
— Audrey Kline (@AKlineinCO) November 2, 2017
Wanna know how your #coleg works from the inside? Join us for #TheLastBill screening & convo. 11/14 6:45pm .@icgregis .@regisuniversity pic.twitter.com/7KYtDvJqMt
— Linda Newell (@SenNewell) November 2, 2017
Kopel’s Law & Liberty News is out! https://t.co/hS0oixByA0 Stories via @RealPeerReview @JimBovard @HvonSpakovsky
— Dave Kopel (@davekopel) November 4, 2017