Retweet: The best tweets in Colorado politics this week

Today marks a historic day for our country. It has been over 30 years since Congress has passed major tax reform and I’m excited to bring tax relief to millions of Coloradans. Read more here: https://t.co/Bm59xeVbnI — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) December 2, 2017

These GOP senators have no idea what they are pushing other than their big donors really like it, whatever it is. https://t.co/kYzpMtv9Cr — Mike Foote (@RepMikeFoote) December 1, 2017

Since nearly every lobbyist in the state knew Baumgardner was a problem @RealKvnGrantham must have known too. Did you know President Grantham? #coleg #copolitics #metoo https://t.co/cxQmEiGWNZ — Holly Tarry (@HollyTarry) November 30, 2017

I'm deeply saddened by the verdict in the #KateSteinle murder trial, and my heart is with her family. We are a nation of laws, and we must enforce them to protect the safety of our communities and innocent lives like Kate's. My full statement is below. -CC pic.twitter.com/VSYPFy2hMp — Cynthia Coffman (@CynthiaHCoffman) December 1, 2017

Welcome to Northern Colorado Springs @innoutburger! We're excited to be your first home in the "Centennial State." #coleg #copolitics https://t.co/p4yKxmfYGW — Dan Nordberg (@RepNordberg) November 30, 2017

Very humbled to be recognized with these great legislators as an advocate for education. Thank you to CASB and @CASBMattCook. We missed @kcbecker today. https://t.co/Y0OYa3DML7 — Jon Becker (@RepJBecker) December 1, 2017

Dear Men,

You can't unbutton a woman's blouse – even one button – at work.

Sincerely,

Everyone (esp. at #Coleg) — Colorado 50/50 (@Colorado50_50) November 30, 2017

Peggy Noonan, Calendars, and Dirty Jokes. My latest @i2idotorg note. The attention on sexual harassment is a great development, but will humor survive the oncoming workplace purge of political correctness? Read on: https://t.co/m0A4Rw4QzY #copolitics #coleg — Jon Caldara (@JonCaldara) December 1, 2017

Thx for all the support tonight in downtown Denver. We got a ton of questions on transportation and affordable housing. Two big issues for all Coloradans. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/Vzbhjx0AIy — Walker Stapleton (@WalkerStapleton) November 30, 2017

Good morning from Colorado Springs. Here for #ChasingSanta 5k. Bikers go out first . Time for runners to suit up. This is fun pic.twitter.com/3uDtIP7YTI — Vikki Migoya (@VikkiMigoya) December 2, 2017

This senator just schooled Republicans on what happened last time they instituted tax cuts pic.twitter.com/UrFsgRXiTj — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 2, 2017

JUST IN: Denver eyes CDOT’s current headquarters for affordable housing https://t.co/geMroLOh6Q via @Denverite — Adrian D. Garcia (@adriandgarcia) November 30, 2017