#Retweet: Here are the best tweets of the week in Colorado politics
Author: Joey Bunch - November 26, 2017 - Updated: 16 hours ago
Spent the afternoon at one of my favorite secret spots in @RockyNPS. Making the entry fee exorbitant is not the answer for supporting our common natural legacy! #rmnp #NationalParks #copolitics pic.twitter.com/sQnB8JnOZf
— Kristopher Larsen (@LarsenForCO) November 26, 2017
I’m not saying we should be besties with Hezbollah. My point is that the radical, almost militant secularism of the #Democrats is really more extreme then what I saw on the ground in Lebanon.#copolitics #MAGA #Christianity #tcot #PJNET
— GeorgeAthanasopoulos (@gjathanas) November 25, 2017
Yup, #FilmInColorado brings in revenue AND fun memories!.@ColoradoFilm
Holiday movies filmed in Coloradohttps://t.co/kPdSQXm3hg
— Linda Newell (@SenNewell) November 25, 2017
"No duty is more urgent than that of giving thanks." – St. Ambrose. May you and your family share in the Thanksgiving spirit today.
— Tim Neville (@NevilleforCO) November 23, 2017
Did you see how taxpayers got stuck footing the bill, again, for cleaning another fossil fuel mess, again, left behind on our public lands, again? #copolitics
— PKolbenschlag (@PKolbenschlag) November 25, 2017
Without a full on Red Dawn scenario, 2018 will be a historic #BlueWave2018. #COpolitics https://t.co/S02TPmnHXU
— Ron Ruggiero (@RonRuggiero105) November 25, 2017
As per @cnn’s advice re: no #politics during holiday, I have turned the channel to @BBC Original #StarTrek series all day. #NoPolitics4Thanksgiving#Thanksgiving #4thEstate #copolitics
— Max Sutherburg (@Max_Sutherburg) November 23, 2017
Roy Moore's Alabama Pastor Speaks Out!: https://t.co/RGhSdjxzux via @YouTube
— GordonKlingenschmitt (@savechaps) November 24, 2017
Miss me talking with Ryan Warner this morning on @ColoradoMatters about how the November election shined a spotlight on the growing pushback against area growth? Listen in at 7 tonight. pic.twitter.com/pcyp1iMSKW
— Ed Sealover (@ESealoverDenBiz) November 21, 2017
"We don't want that stuff going on around here," said Senate President Kevin Grantham, a Republican." https://t.co/IiayYWuhWG via @BrandonRittiman #copolitics #coleg #SexualHarassment #tcot #gop pic.twitter.com/FPAONw820K
— Colorado Senate GOP (@ColoSenGOP) November 22, 2017
Health Care System Fails Many Transgender Americans https://t.co/XFWgW2gTQq
— One Colorado (@One_Colorado) November 22, 2017