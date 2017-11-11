#Retweet: Here are the best tweets of the week in Colorado politics
Author: Joey Bunch - November 11, 2017
To my Dad, friends, and family and all those who have stood in defense of this great nation. Today, and everyday, thank you for your service to our country! #VeteransDay #COLEG #COPolitics pic.twitter.com/JUWB9EPxEY
— Dan Nordberg (@RepNordberg) November 11, 2017
Red or blue, there’s no room for you in the state house if you’ve committed any form of sexual harassment. At minimum, expulsion & shame should be your path out of elected office.#copolitics #coleg
— Nicholas Morse (@NicMorseCO) November 11, 2017
@faithwint "I have a meeting with leadership and legislative legal services scheduled Monday morning to talk about future legal options.
He may not remember what he did but that doesn’t mean it’s appropriate."#coleg #copolitics
— Bente Birkeland (@BenteBirkeland) November 11, 2017
Best part of the job. Spending time w/ inspirational high school girls talking leadership and politics. Other best part? Being on the panel w/ my mentors @FaithKWinter, Elbra Wedgeworth and Rosemary Rodriguez. @IGNITE_National @Inspire_Colo pic.twitter.com/Yh9yoDSnfS
— Leslie Herod (@leslieherod) November 10, 2017
Cynthia Coffman: “Go Trump!”#COpolitics pic.twitter.com/tbzo6CL0nf
— James Owens (@JamesDakinOwens) November 8, 2017
Impressive group discussing Israel security @ Jewish Co Men’s Event@JEWISHco @hickforco @SenBennetCO @SenCoryGardner pic.twitter.com/pRbTXTQ1Nu
— Beth McCann (@BethMcCann5280) November 10, 2017
I’d like to welcome @CynthiaHCoffman to the crowded GOP Gov race by asking one simple question.@CynthiaHCoffman do you support my bill to stop lawless Democrats & end #SanctuaryCities? #MAGA #copolitics #AmericaFirst #coleg #DrainingTheSwamp #cogov https://t.co/jsbR1wuOKW
— Rep. Dave Williams (@RepDaveWilliams) November 8, 2017
Absolutely heartbreaking, 26 people killed in Texas while attending church. My God, when will the acts of gun violence stop. #CoPolitics
(@senrhondafields) November 6, 2017
Finding your power in the Trump/Weinstein era: A look at elections, economics & allies. https://t.co/IpMvIkIoEs #oafish #staystrong
— Oafish Abby (@OafishAbby) November 5, 2017
At first glance, I thought the cat was a stuffed animal. https://t.co/971EbWQazG #copolitics #coleg pic.twitter.com/pwTJRjfFfQ
— Lynn Bartels (@lynn_bartels) November 5, 2017
Soon I can annoy people with 140 additional characters
Winning is #280characters
#copolitics #gunsense #TuesdayThoughts
— schotts (@schotts) November 7, 2017
Translation: I can’t raise as much money as everyone else so maybe this will work #copolitics #coleg https://t.co/wsU845wvWx
— Jesse Mallory (@jessemallory) November 5, 2017
.@CaryKennedy calls on Democratic #CoGov candidates to cap primary spending at $3 million #copolitics #coleg https://t.co/KTaz3nwons
— Ernest Lee Luning (@eluning) November 5, 2017
Progress Now adopting novel strategy of attacking Mike, only R in the country 2 sign Dream Act discharge petition, on Bridge Act #copolitics https://t.co/wdC165pzta
— Kyle Kohli (@kylekohli) November 7, 2017