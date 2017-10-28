#Retweet: Here are the best tweets of the week in Colorado politics
Author: Joey Bunch - October 28, 2017 - Updated: 4 minutes ago
— Erin Behrens (@ErinMAGA) October 25, 2017
Same way it felt to be a useful tool of the DNC and Hillary Clinton as people said yesterday. So, you know, the ushe. #copolitics #9NEWS https://t.co/2vVz7TpaHj
— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) October 26, 2017
#Denver CIO @sscardenas established a partnership w/ @DenverElections to improve the security of election process: https://t.co/vlNIDmFYhV https://t.co/KgVw7NL4vR
— Matthew Masterson (@mastersonmv) October 25, 2017
@lynn_bartels has been commenting on #copolitics for decades, always calling it straight & without any question about her integrity.
— Rob Witwer (@robwitwer) October 25, 2017
It’s a veritable rainbow of diversity. #copolitics https://t.co/XcUwMz40x8
— Michael Ditto (@janus303) October 27, 2017
.@DanielKagan takes the handoff- HE SCORES! Receives Legislator of the Year award from @HerschelWalker. #copolitics https://t.co/dmpBe4JSSB pic.twitter.com/ShjokWgu26
— Colorado Senate Dems (@COSenDem) October 25, 2017
#copolitics #leftyfail #morefakeoutrage pic.twitter.com/e3XKI1XQ8n
— Rep. Patrick Neville (@PatrickForCO) October 24, 2017
Denver schools get D- https://t.co/OadcmroxLk #DPS17Election HAVE YOU VOTED YET FOR DENVER SCHOOL BOARD? #COPolitics #COleg pic.twitter.com/Bls0oU6cwl
— John Wren +++ Start! (@JohnSWren) October 24, 2017
Politics shouldn’t be: heads I win, tails you lose. Either gerrymandering is bad everywhere or nowhere. #copolitics https://t.co/WIKbm65aTe
— Greg Brophy (@SenatorBrophy) October 26, 2017
The Hickenlooper/Dinosaur Jr ticket will be unstoppable in 2020https://t.co/8C3LxxM4Lk @hickforco @dinosaurjr #copolitics #dinolooper2020 pic.twitter.com/puddP7sop0
— Matt Sebastian (@mattsebastian) October 26, 2017
.@COAttnyGeneral moves to dismiss request seeking ‘person’ status for #CoRiver https://t.co/oHCCN5GPhB #cowater #copolitics pic.twitter.com/CU8cAW3ORj
— Water Sage (@_Water_Sage_) October 24, 2017
As Treasurer @WalkerStapleton spent 7 years visiting the west slope – never forgetting he represents all Coloradans. #copolitics https://t.co/LSga0lErM7
— Michael Fortney (@mkfortney) October 28, 2017
Bloated and bungling C-DOT needs a thorough overhaul and audit to cut its overhead dramatically. #COpols #COpolitics https://t.co/iqNWBK0wqc
— Victor Mitchell (@Vic4Gov) October 26, 2017
Uncle Ryan training Reno early. Truck drivers seem hard to come by. pic.twitter.com/zQrvUDkKM7
— Jerry Sonnenberg (@JerrySonnenberg) October 28, 2017