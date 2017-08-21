Republicans scold Perlmutter for switch back into congressional race, still lack candidate for seat

By on August 21, 2017
U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, an Arvada Democrat, announces he’s running for governor of Colorado in the 2018 election on Sunday, April 9, 2017, at the Natural Grocers store in Golden. (Photo by Ernest Luning/The Colorado Statesman) National and Colorado Republicans and their conservative allies piled on U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter after the Arvada Democrat announced […]

