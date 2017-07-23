Staff picks: Colorado Politics’ top 5 stories as Republicans do Denver

With some of the top Republicans in the nation in the Mile High City this week for the American Legislative Exchange Council and the Western Conservative Summit, news moved swiftly as D.C. came to Denver.

Here are the stories that Colorado Politics’ staff thinks had the biggest impact. Agree? Disagree? Comment below.

5. Republican pedaling, uh, peddling a tax hike

Republican Ray Scott of Grand Junction proposes a tax hike Democrats don’t seem to like: taxing adult bicycles that use the roads the same as heavily taxed cars and trucks. Oregon recently passed a tax on bikes, but it was a Democratic governor’s plan, with Republicans howling about another new tax. Can it pass here?

4. School choice is working in Colorado, says GOP leaders

Democratic-led protesters rallied against the visit of Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in Denver this week for the American Legislative Exchange Council’s annual meeting, but it was home-grown Republicans such as Treasurer Walker Stapleton and state Rep. Owen Hill who made the best case for more options in education. “Welcome to Denver, Colo., living proof that charter schools work,” Stapleton said.

3. Collusion? It’s whatever Donald Trump didn’t do, says his lawyer

Colorado Politics got one shot at asking the president’s personal lawyer to define collusion Saturday night at the Western Conservative Summit. Rather than the dictionary definition, “a secret or illegal cooperation or conspiracy,” Jay Sekulow reached for a law book. We reported how one of the nation’s top attorneys for religious liberty tackled the word in relation to the Trump campaign’s dealings with the Russians.

2. Canyon of the Ancients gets a new lease on life

Attention, people who love the national monument near Cortez: The rich archaeological and environmental treasure Canyons of the Ancients is safe from being taken off the federal register for protections. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, in Colorado at the end of the week, said this week that it won’t modified by President Trump. “Canyons of the Ancients is gorgeous land,” he said.

1. House salad: Former party boss says no green for GOP senators

Former state Republican Party Chairman Steve House has a way to inspire Republican lawmakers to repeal and replace Obamacare that could take a bite out of the resistance. He said people should withhold donations to re-elect GOP senators until they do the job most Republicans elected them to do on healthcare. Granted, it was only a small handful of Republicans in the narrowly divided Senate, but everybody would help pay the campaign tab.

