Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman sets telephone town hall Wednesday

U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman fields questions for two hours at a raucous town hall on April 12, 2017, in Aurora. (Video still via CNN)

U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, an Aurora Republican, is holding an hour-long telephone town hall this week as the GOP-controlled Congress enters the year’s home stretch, his office announced.

The massive conference call is scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Register here to receive a call at the beginning of the discussion.

Coffman said on his congressional website that he looks forward to “a robust and informative discussion about all of the critical issues facing our community, state, and nation” and plans to discuss the legislative agenda and bills he’s introduced.

After failing several times this year to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, congressional Republicans are turning their attention to overhauling the federal tax code. House GOP leaders say they plan to pass a bill on to the Senate before the Nov. 16 Thanksgiving recess.

Coffman has held two traditional — albeit rowdy — town halls this year, drawing national headlines as protesters raised a ruckus over GOP plans to overturn the federal health care law known as Obamacare.

Coffman, one of only a handful of Republicans to vote against the repeal bill that passed the House, is working with a bipartisan group of lawmakers called the Problem Solvers Caucus to come up with bipartisan fixes to problems with Obamacare.

A member of the House Veterans’ Affairs and House Armed Services committees, Coffman chairs the Military Personnel Subcommittee and belongs to the Strategic Forces and Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs subcommittees.

Coffman represents the battleground 6th Congressional District, including Aurora and parts of Adams and Arapahoe counties, as well as a sliver of Douglas County. Three Democrats are running in a primary for the chance to challenge the five-term incumbent in next year’s election — attorneys Jason Crow and David Aarestad and clean energy expert Levi Tillemann.

In recent months, Coffman has been among the leading Republican lawmakers calling on Congress to pass legislation to protect immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation, known as Dreamers. While legislation has yet to start moving, Coffman is one of the few GOP House members who’s signed what’s known as a discharge petition to force a vote on a bipartisan bill known as the DREAM Act of 2017 and has vowed to keep the pressure on.

 

